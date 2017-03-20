BRIEF-Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct stake in Tata Technologies for $360 mln
* Committee of board approved partial divestment of stake held by company in Tata Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of company
March 21 Ronshine China Holdings Ltd:
* FY revenue amounted to about RMB11.37 billion, representing an increase of about 53 percent as compared with previous year
* FY profit for year amounted to approximately RMB1.702 billion, representing an increase of approximately 21pct
* Coriant announces strategic investment by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management
* TUI COMPLETES SALE OF TRAVELOPIA TO KKR