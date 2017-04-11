April 11 Ronshine China Holdings Ltd
* Rongxin (Fujian) Investment entered into a letter of
intent with Hailiang Metal Trading Group
* Rongxin Investment agreed to enter into further
negotiation regarding a potential cooperation between Rongxin
Investment And Hailiang Metal
* Potential cooperation between Rongxin Investment and
Hailiang Metal regarding certain property projects located in
PRC indirectly held by Hailiang Metal
* A refundable deposit of RMB200 million shall be payable by
Rongxin Investment within 5 business days upon signing of letter
of intent
