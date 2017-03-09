March 9 Roodmicrotec N.V.:

* FY net sales 10.5 million euros ($11.07 million) versus 10.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA loss 0.3 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 1.6 million euros versus loss of 1.5 million euros year ago

* Reports 20 pct increase in sales orders in 2016

* Maintains a positive outlook for 2017 based on its strong forward order book

* Expects that in 2020 its turnover will approximately be 75 pct higher compared to total turnover of over 10 million euros in 2015

* For 2017 expects to see an increase in revenue and improved results compared to 2016