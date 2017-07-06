July 6 ROODMICROTEC N.V.:

* H1 SALES EUR 5.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017 FORESEES AN INCREASE IN REVENUE AND IMPROVED RESULTS COMPARED WITH 2016

* PROJECTS TURNOVER TO BE CIRCA 75 PERCENT HIGHER BY 2020, COMPARED WITH TOTAL TURNOVER OF AROUND EUR 10 MILLION IN 2015

* IN 2017 CO IS EXPECTED TO COME TO CROSS OVER POINT WHERE A POSITIVE QUARTERLY NET PROFIT IS REACHED