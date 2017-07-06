BRIEF-USA Technologies files for common stock offering of up to $40 mln
* USA Technologies inc files for common stock offering of up to $40 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2sPyn3X) Further company coverage:
July 6 ROODMICROTEC N.V.:
* H1 SALES EUR 5.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FOR 2017 FORESEES AN INCREASE IN REVENUE AND IMPROVED RESULTS COMPARED WITH 2016
* PROJECTS TURNOVER TO BE CIRCA 75 PERCENT HIGHER BY 2020, COMPARED WITH TOTAL TURNOVER OF AROUND EUR 10 MILLION IN 2015
* IN 2017 CO IS EXPECTED TO COME TO CROSS OVER POINT WHERE A POSITIVE QUARTERLY NET PROFIT IS REACHED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any effort by the White House to inject politics into merger investigations.