BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
April 26 Roodmicrotec N.V.:
* Q1 2017 revenue rises 15 pct year-on-year
* Roodmicrotec expects that turnover will increase substantially in coming years
* Company projects that its turnover will be approximately 75 pct higher by 2020, compared with total turnover of around 10 million euros ($10.95 million) in 2015
* For 2017 Roodmicrotec foresees an increase in revenue and improved results compared with 2016
* In 2017, company is expected to come to cross over point where a positive quarterly net profit is reached Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".