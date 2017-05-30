May 30 Rooster Energy Ltd

* Rooster energy ltd. Provides update regarding quarterly financial statement filing

* Rooster energy- remains under significant cash constraints and been unable to complete requisite financial disclosures within mandated time frame

* Rooster energy - if unable to restructure senior secured notes, co would in all likelihood exercise alternatives to preserve going concern value of co

* Rooster energy -alternatives could include filing voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code or similar restructuring laws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: