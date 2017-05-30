May 30 Rooster Energy Ltd
* Rooster energy ltd. Provides update regarding quarterly
financial statement filing
* Rooster energy- remains under significant cash constraints
and been unable to complete requisite financial disclosures
within mandated time frame
* Rooster energy - if unable to restructure senior secured
notes, co would in all likelihood exercise alternatives to
preserve going concern value of co
* Rooster energy -alternatives could include filing
voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of u.s.
Bankruptcy code or similar restructuring laws
