BRIEF-Park National Corp enters into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
March 13 Rooster Energy Ltd
* Rooster energy ltd- holders have refused to amend forbearance agreement and/or extend standstill period
* Rooster energy ltd- negotiations continue to restructure terms and conditions of second amendment and company's obligations thereunder
* Rooster energy- pursuant to amendment, if restructuring agreement is reached before march 24, then holders to waive additional interest at 8% p.a. Payable in kind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez