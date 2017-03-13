March 13 Rooster Energy Ltd

* Rooster energy ltd- holders have refused to amend forbearance agreement and/or extend standstill period

* Rooster energy ltd- negotiations continue to restructure terms and conditions of second amendment and company's obligations thereunder

* Rooster energy- pursuant to amendment, if restructuring agreement is reached before march 24, then holders to waive additional interest at 8% p.a. Payable in kind