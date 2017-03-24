BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
March 24 root9b Holdings Inc -
* On March 24, 2017, company entered into an amendment to agreement with majority note holders
* Third amendment also provides for issuance of notes (as amended) with an aggregate principal amount equal to $2.3 million Source text : [bit.ly/2nNDZIM] Further company coverage:
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest