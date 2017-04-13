Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 Root9b Holdings Inc
* Root9b Holdings names Eric Hipkins chief executive officer
* Root9b Holdings Inc - Hipkins succeeds Joseph J. Grano, jr., who will remain with RTNB as non-executive chairman of board
* Appointment of Eric Hipkins effective May 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.