GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 9 Root9b Holdings Inc:
* Root9b Holdings Inc - on june 7, co entered into convertible promissory note amendments with existing holders of co's unsecured convertible notes
* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments extend maturity date of notes from may 21, 2017 to may 21, 2018 - sec filing
* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments increase interest rate from 10 pct per annum to 15 pct per annum
* Root9b Holdings Inc - note amendments reduce price at which unsecured notes may be voluntarily converted from $16.80 per to $8.00 per share Source text - bit.ly/2r4cKrV Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities