April 10 Rosdorbank

* Recommends dividend of 0.10 rouble ($0.0017) per share for preferred shares, no dividend for ordinary shares for 2016

* Recommends dividend of 4.83 roubles per share for ordinary shares for Q1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2oXrD1f Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.1936 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)