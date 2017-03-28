March 28 Rosenbauer International AG

* FY revenues up slightly at 870.8 million euros ($945.60 million) thanks to growth in Europe and US

* FY EBIT for 2016 financial year was below previous year's level at 47.0 million euros (2015: 50.6 million euros)

* Will propose a dividend of 1.2 (2015: 1.5) euros per share

* Management anticipates revenues and earnings in 2017 similar to 2016