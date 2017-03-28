UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Rosenbauer International AG
* FY revenues up slightly at 870.8 million euros ($945.60 million) thanks to growth in Europe and US
* FY EBIT for 2016 financial year was below previous year's level at 47.0 million euros (2015: 50.6 million euros)
* Will propose a dividend of 1.2 (2015: 1.5) euros per share
* Management anticipates revenues and earnings in 2017 similar to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources