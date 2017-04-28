BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Rosgosstrakh:
* FY 2016 net loss for period 33.26 billion roubles ($584.70 million) versus loss 4.65 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 insurance gross premiums 141.22 billion roubles versus 162.84 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 earned insurance premiums, net reinsurance 133.34 billion roubles versus 139.08 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2oSSjwI Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8840 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.