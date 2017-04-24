April 24 Rosinter Restaurants:

* Says its unit signed credit agreements with VTB for a total of 1.78 billion roubles ($31.70 million) and changing terms on current credit for 570 million roubles

* Says raised credits to be used to partially reduce debt and implement business development strategy

* The credits are to be repaid within 7 years Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.1427 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)