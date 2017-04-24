UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Rosinter Restaurants:
* Says its unit signed credit agreements with VTB for a total of 1.78 billion roubles ($31.70 million) and changing terms on current credit for 570 million roubles
* Says raised credits to be used to partially reduce debt and implement business development strategy
* The credits are to be repaid within 7 years Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.1427 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources