April 17 Rostelecom

** Plans to start book building for its 10 billion rouble exchange traded ($178.80 million) bonds on April 19

** The bonds mature in 10 years, put option is available after 5 years

** Coupon guidance is 8.80-8.95 percent per annum

** Yield guidance is 8.99-9.15 percent per annum

($1 = 55.9288 roubles)