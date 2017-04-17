BRIEF-HPE says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy
* Says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy to develop a reference design for an exascale supercomputer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Rostelecom
** Plans to start book building for its 10 billion rouble exchange traded ($178.80 million) bonds on April 19
** The bonds mature in 10 years, put option is available after 5 years
** Coupon guidance is 8.80-8.95 percent per annum
** Yield guidance is 8.99-9.15 percent per annum
For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 55.9288 roubles)
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 15 The scene outside the courthouse where 12 jurors are determining Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial devolved on Thursday into a circus-like atmosphere, complete with dramatic confrontations, marching drummers and a bubble machine.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.