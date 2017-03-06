BRIEF-Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group sets coupon rate of 2017 bonds as 6 pct
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
March 6 (Reuters) -
* Russia's state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom is ready to consider buying a controlling stake in Tele2 Russia, its president Mikhail Oseevsky said on Monday
* "We are thinking about whether it is necessary for Rostelecom to get a controlling stake in Tele2, but this issue is not a key one", he said
* Rostelecom has a 45 percent stake in Tele2, while state-controlled bank VTB and its partners have a 55 percent stake
* "The most important thing for us - is to establish an effective operational cooperation with Tele2 in order to improve our operating and financial performance. If we can do that within the existing shareholder structure - great. If we understand together that we need direct management of Tele2 - obtaining a controlling stake - we will go this way", Oseevsky said
* Tele2 shareholders have never discussed buying out by Rostelecom the entire stakes from its partners, he added Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.