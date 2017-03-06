March 6 (Reuters) -

* Russia's state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom is ready to consider buying a controlling stake in Tele2 Russia, its president Mikhail Oseevsky said on Monday

* "We are thinking about whether it is necessary for Rostelecom to get a controlling stake in Tele2, but this issue is not a key one", he said

* Rostelecom has a 45 percent stake in Tele2, while state-controlled bank VTB and its partners have a 55 percent stake

* "The most important thing for us - is to establish an effective operational cooperation with Tele2 in order to improve our operating and financial performance. If we can do that within the existing shareholder structure - great. If we understand together that we need direct management of Tele2 - obtaining a controlling stake - we will go this way", Oseevsky said

* Tele2 shareholders have never discussed buying out by Rostelecom the entire stakes from its partners, he added Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)