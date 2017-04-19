BRIEF-O2Micro signs license agreement with Nanoleaf Canada
* Has signed a licensing agreement with nanoleaf canada limited
April 19 Rostelecom:
** Closes book building for its exchange traded 10 billion rouble ($177.77 million) bonds with a final guidance of first coupon at 8.65 percent per annum
** Initial coupon guidance of 8.80-8.95 percent has been revised during book building to 8.70-8.80 and 8.60-8.870 percent per annum
** The bonds mature in 10 years, put option is available after 5 years
For further company coverage For the story in Russian, click ($1 = 56.2535 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia newsroom)
* Has signed a licensing agreement with nanoleaf canada limited
ISTANBUL, June 15 A Turkish court has released an executive of media conglomerate Dogan Holding, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, after nearly six months in jail in a probe linked to last July's failed coup.
* Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: