BRIEF-Neo Telemedia says Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and CNOOIT entered into JV agreement
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement
May 12 ROTOPINO.PL SA:
* Q1 NET LOSS 54,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 19,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 12.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement
* Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario Teachers'
* Tribune Media Co - expects to receive $157 million in cash, retain an approximate 8 percent ownership stake in CareerBuilder on a fully-diluted basis