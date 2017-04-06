April 6 Routemaster Capital Inc
* Routemaster acquires royalty portfolio interests
* Routemaster Capital Inc - as consideration for purchasing Quebec Gold
royalty, routemaster will issue to vendor 11 million common shares
* Routemaster Capital- agreement provides co with option to purchase 1.5%
net smelter returns royalty in respect of potash development property in
Ethiopia
* Routemaster capital inc - entered into an agreement to purchase a royalty
covering former producing gold mines in province of Quebec
* Routemaster capital- in addition,co obtained a 24-month right of first
refusal to acquire additional royalties and streaming interests held by vendor
