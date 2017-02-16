Feb 16 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi
* FY net profit 26.1 million euros ($27.7 million) versus
19.8 million euros year ago
* The increase in net profit is mainly due to the positive
impact of non-recurring income of 4 million euros registered as
a result of the creation of a joint venture by ROVI and Enervit
* FY operating revenue 265.2 million euros versus 246.0
million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA 39.3 million euros versus 31.8 million euros
year ago
* To propose dividend for 2016 of 0.1830 euro per share
