BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 7 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA:
* Completes marketing authorization request procedure of its biosimilar enoxaparin in 26 European Union (EU) countries
* To begin registration phase of its heparin compound in EU
* National registration phase expected to last 3-10 months
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE