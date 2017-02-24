UPDATE 3-Faced with mounting criticism, British PM visits London fire victims
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)
Feb 24 Rovsing A/S
* H1 revenue 19.7 million Danish crowns ($2.8 million) versus 12.2 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 0.9 million crowns versus loss 3.2 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016/17 outlook
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0316 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Police consider possible criminal action (Updates with death toll, police comment, PM's visit)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.