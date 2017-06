May 19 ROVSING A/S

* ITS OUTLOOK OF AN EXPECTED TURNOVER OF DKK 35-40 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017

* Q3 REVENUE DKK 9.3 MILLION VERSUS DKK 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q3, THE COMPANY’S EBITDA AMOUNTED TO DKK -0.1 MILLION, WHICH WAS A DECREASE OF DKK 0.5 MILLION, COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 ROVSING CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK

* ON THE BASIS OF THE EBITDA ACHIEVED IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS, THE EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE DKK 0-2 MILLION FOR 2016/2017