UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Rowad Misr For Tourism Investment Co Sae
* FY consol net profit EGP 4.2 million versus EGP 6.2 million year ago
* FY standalone net loss EGP 2.7 million versus loss EGP 3.2 million year ago
* EGP floatation had positive impact of EGP 5.6 million on FY consol results
* FY consol operating revenue EGP 45.1 million versus EGP 54.3 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2nZenp3)
(bit.ly/2oQDtdJ) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources