Feb 24 Rowan Companies Plc

* Rowan reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $351.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.6 million

* Rowan Companies Plc - Rowan's revenues were $351.8 million in Q4 of 2016, a decrease of 34 pct from prior-year quarter

* Qtrly net loss $0.19 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S