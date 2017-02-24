BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing
* Interpace Diagnostics announces pricing of $13.7 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
Feb 24 Rowan Companies Plc
* Rowan reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $351.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.6 million
* Rowan Companies Plc - Rowan's revenues were $351.8 million in Q4 of 2016, a decrease of 34 pct from prior-year quarter
* Qtrly net loss $0.19 per diluted share
* Qtrly net loss $0.19 per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition