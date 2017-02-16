Feb 16 Roxas Holdings Inc

* Clarifies on manila bulletin news report entitled "RHI sets p1.7-b capex, eyes 300% profit growth"

* Confirms that statements in Manila Bulletin atricle are fair and accurate and were made by co's EVP, CFO Celso T. Dimarucut, in an interview on feb 15, 2017

* Further confirms that statements are, reiterations of co's plans for current fiscal year 2016-2017 as disclosed to public on February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: