June 20 Roxas Holdings Inc:

* Refers to points that were taken from column of Victor C. Agustin for “Money-Go-Round” in June 19, 2017 issue of Philippine Star

* "RHI is not aware of any transaction or agreement for the sale of its shares or any of its material assets"

* Clarifies that co is not aware of any transaction or agreement that could have triggered the unusual share price fluctuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: