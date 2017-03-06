March 7 Royal Bank Of Canada

* Royal Bank Of Canada announces redemption of tall exchange traded notes

* Royal Bank Of Canada - RBC expects to provide notice of redemption via depository trust company on March 8, 2017

* Royal Bank Of Canada says redemption of all of Royal Bank Of Canada exchange traded notes due June 20, 2036 linked to S&P 500 trend allocator pr index Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: