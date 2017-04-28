April 28 Royal Bank of Canada-
* Royal Bank of Canada to redeem subordinated debentures
* Royal Bank of Canada - intention to redeem all outstanding
2.86 per cent subordinated debentures due june 26, 2037
* Royal Bank of Canada - redemption will occur on june 26,
2017
* Royal Bank of Canada - to redeem for 100 per cent of their
principal amount plus accrued interest to and including
redemption date
* Royal Bank of Canada - redemption of debentures will be
financed out of general corporate funds of royal bank of canada
* Royal Bank of Canada - current principal amount of 2.86
per cent debentures outstanding is jpy 10 billion
