March 10 Royal Bank Of Canada
* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its
common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada - shares that may be repurchased
represent approximately 2% of bank's outstanding common shares
* Royal Bank Of Canada - RBC also announced that it will
repurchase common shares under two specific share repurchase
programs
* Purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on
march 14, 2017 and continue until march 10, 2018
* Royal Bank Of Canada - any share purchases under first
agreement for up to 10 million common shares must occur on or
before april 13, 2017
* Royal Bank Of Canada -purchases under second agreement for
up to 5 million shares will commence once purchases under first
agreement are completed
