UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 24 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group
* 2016 loss attributable to shareholders 6.955 billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 conduct and litigation charges 5.9 billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 restructuring costs 2.1 billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 total adjusted income 12.372 billion stg
* Royal bank of scotland group targets saving 750 million stg of costs in 2018
* Royal bank of scotland group forecasts to make profit in full year 2018
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 cet ratio 13.4 percent
* Royal bank of scotland group 2016 24 billion stg net lending to uk consumers and businesses
* Royal bank of scotland group takes 825 million stg of disposal costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts