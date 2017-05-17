UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Royal Canadian Mint :
* Royal Canadian Mint reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue C$502.8 million versus C$588.4 million
* Royal Canadian Mint qtrly gold volumes were 208.3 thousand ounces , qtrly silver volumes were 4.7 million ounces
* Mint produced 96 million coins in q1 of 2017
* Shipment of 269.7 million foreign coins and blanks in quarter
* Softer overall bullion demand contributed to lower bullion volumes for 13 weeks ended april 1, 2017 compared to same period in 2016
* Qtrly consolidated profit before income taxes was $14.9 million versus. $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources