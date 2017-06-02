UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 2 Royal Catering Group Holdings Co Ltd :
* Announces subscription of shares in Du Hsiao Yueh (Hong Kong) Company Limited
* Subscription price is HK$1.00 per subscription share and total consideration payable by subscriber a is HK$5.4 million
* Alliance Catering Company ltd, Du Hsiao Yueh and other subscribers entered into shareholders agreement
* Alliance Catering Co, subscriber B and subscriber C to subscribe for 5.4 million, 2.7 million and 900,000 subscription shares respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources