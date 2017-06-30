June 30 Royal Catering Group Holdings Co Ltd -

* Group recorded a revenue of approximately hk$90.6 million for year ended 31 march 2017 representing a decrease of approximately 27.8%​

* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017.

* Group recorded a loss attributable to owners of co of approximately hk$14.8 million for year ended 31 march 2017