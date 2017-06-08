BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc reports 8 pct stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2r9C0fy) Further company coverage:
June 21 Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: