June 15 Royal Enfield :

* Preemptively extending GST benefits to customers; ready to implement on-road price revision on purchases from 17 june on products where applicable Source text - ("Royal Enfield welcomes the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform initiative by the Government of India. We believe that GST will transform the way business is done in India thus benefitting the economy and our customers. Royal Enfield is preemptively extending the GST benefits to its customers and is ready to implement the on-road price revision on purchases beginning 17th June 2017 on products where applicable.We are committed to delivering customer satisfaction and giving authentic, pure motorcycling experience to our community and customers")