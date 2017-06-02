BRIEF-Itafos announces appointment of Brian Zatarain as Chief Executive Officer
* Itafos provides update on the company and the company's key strategic initiatives
June 2 Royal Gold Inc:
* Royal Gold expands revolving credit facility and pays down another $50 million of debt
* Royal Gold Inc - entered into a new $1 billion, 5-year revolving credit with a final maturity in june 2022
* Royal Gold Inc- new credit facility replaces royal gold's prior $650 million credit facility that was set to mature in march 2021
* Royal Gold Inc - new credit facility includes an accordion of up to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces results of term loan amendment approval
FRANKFURT, June 21 HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.