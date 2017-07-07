July 7 Royal Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 13

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kY8Y8W

