BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
May 29 Royal India Corporation Ltd
* March quarter net profit 23.3 million rupees versus profit 6.7 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 1 billion rupees versus 719.5 million rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
BERLIN, June 22 Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)