BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
April 6 Royal Mail Plc:
* General logistics systems has acquired U.S. overnight parcel delivery company, Postal Express
* Total consideration paid is aabout $13.3 million and the transaction is expected to be economic profit accretive for GLS in 2018-19
Postal express will be consolidated within GLS for reporting purposes but managed as a separate entity
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million