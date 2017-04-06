April 6 Royal Mail Plc:

* General logistics systems has acquired U.S. overnight parcel delivery company, Postal Express

* Total consideration paid is aabout $13.3 million and the transaction is expected to be economic profit accretive for GLS in 2018-19

* Postal express will be consolidated within GLS for reporting purposes but managed as a separate entity