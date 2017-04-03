BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Royal Nickel Corp
* RNC announces year end 2016 results
* Royal Nickel Corp - expect to achieve initial goals for beta hunt mine operation by mid-year 2017
* Royal Nickel - full year 2017 gold production for beta hunt mine expected to be 65-70,000 ounces at an all-in-sustaining-cost of $US900-1,000 per ounce
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group