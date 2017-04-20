Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
April 20 Royal Road Minerals Ltd
* Royal Road Minerals announces non-brokered strategic private placement financing
* Offering comprised of 7.5 million units at a purchase price of C$0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds C$750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.