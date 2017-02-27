UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Royal Unibrew A/S:
* Share buy-back program completed
* Accumulated buy-back from March 2, 2016 to Feb. 24, 2017 amounts to 1,529,846 shares at total cost of 450 million Danish crowns ($64.08 million)
* Now owns total of 1,841,687 treasury shares of nominal value of 2 each crowns, corresponding to 3.4 pct of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0224 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources