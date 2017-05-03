PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 3 RoyalTek Co Ltd :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Gd1M7N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Asx alert-DOW: update to downer services' offer for spotless,DOW-SPO.AX
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: