BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Royalty North Partners Ltd
* Royalty North announces further increase to private placement financing and closing of second tranche
* Increased its non-brokered private placement financing of units at a price of $0.17 per unit to approximately $3.93 million
* Proceeds of placement will be used to repay shareholder loans used to facilitate early close of deal with SST construction
* Closed second tranche of private placement by issuing 6.8 million units for gross proceeds of approximately $1.16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)