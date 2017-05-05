UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Royalty North Partners Ltd
* Royalty North announces increase to private placement financing and closing of first tranche, closing of transaction with Sunsystem Technology and entering into credit agreement
* Increased its non-brokered private placement financing of units at a price of $0.17 per unit to up to $3.7 million
* Royalty North Partners -Entered into credit agreement with Canadian Imperial Bank of commerce for credit facility initially in amount of $5 million
* Royalty North Partners Ltd - Proceeds of loan will be used for working capital, capital expenditure and to replace existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.