May 5 Royalty North Partners Ltd

* Royalty North announces increase to private placement financing and closing of first tranche, closing of transaction with Sunsystem Technology and entering into credit agreement

* Increased its non-brokered private placement financing of units at a price of $0.17 per unit to up to $3.7 million

* Royalty North Partners -Entered into credit agreement with Canadian Imperial Bank of commerce for credit facility initially in amount of $5 million

* Royalty North Partners Ltd - Proceeds of loan will be used for working capital, capital expenditure and to replace existing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: