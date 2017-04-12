April 12 Royalty North Partners Ltd-

* Royalty North announces private placement financing

* Royalty North Partners Ltd- proceeds of private placement will be used to fund company's loan agreement with sst construction, llc

* Royalty North Partners -intends to complete a non brokered private placement financing of a minimum of 17.6 million units at c$0.17 per unit