PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 Royalty North Partners Ltd
* HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SST CONSTRUCTION, LLC
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, RNP WILL LOAN A TOTAL OF US$5 MILLION IN TWO TRANCHES TO SUNSYSTEM
* PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND TO REPLACE EXISTING DEBT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)