March 21 Royalty North Partners Ltd

* HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SST CONSTRUCTION, LLC

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, RNP WILL LOAN A TOTAL OF US$5 MILLION IN TWO TRANCHES TO SUNSYSTEM

* PROCEEDS OF LOAN WILL BE USED FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND TO REPLACE EXISTING DEBT