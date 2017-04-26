April 26 RPC Inc:
* RPC Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Q1 revenue $298.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $269.8
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* RPC Inc - currently forecast "modest " capital
expenditures during remainder of 2017
* RPC Inc - believe that existing cash balance and projected
operating cash flows will be adequate for cash needs during
remainder of this year
* RPC Inc - "industry activity accelerated during q1 of
2017"
* RPC Inc - "we will continue to reactivate our idle
pressure pumping fleet based on customer demand"
