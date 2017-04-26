April 26 RPC Inc:

* RPC Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $298.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $269.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* RPC Inc - currently forecast "modest " capital expenditures during remainder of 2017

* RPC Inc - believe that existing cash balance and projected operating cash flows will be adequate for cash needs during remainder of this year

* RPC Inc - "industry activity accelerated during q1 of 2017"

* RPC Inc - "we will continue to reactivate our idle pressure pumping fleet based on customer demand"