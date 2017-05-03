BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 RPG Life Sciences Ltd
* March quarter net loss 2.1 million rupees versus profit 22.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net sales 712.7 million rupees versus 689.3 million rupees year ago
* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.8 per share Source text: bit.ly/2oWLgak Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.